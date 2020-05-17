Centrality Market Capitalization Achieves $60.36 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $60.36 million and $69,226.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.51 or 0.03467227 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053714 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00030885 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001960 BTC.

About Centrality

CENNZ is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,921,184 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.