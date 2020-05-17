Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Position Increased by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,462,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 770,962 shares during the period. Centurylink comprises about 3.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $23,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Centurylink by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,385,000 after buying an additional 796,604 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centurylink by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,168,000 after buying an additional 857,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $123,802,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 11,184,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,085,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. Centurylink’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

In other news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

