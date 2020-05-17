CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

NYSE CF traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CF Industries has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,937,000 after acquiring an additional 409,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253,326 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

