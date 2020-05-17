Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,617,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,491. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

