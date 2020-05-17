Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 620 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,225. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.18. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

