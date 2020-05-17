Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Plans $1.29 Quarterly Dividend

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.29 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Chevron has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Chevron has a payout ratio of -889.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Chevron to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 832.3%.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $89.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

