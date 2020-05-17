Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $851.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $847.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $822.38 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $39.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $971.75. 851,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $974.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $792.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.30, for a total transaction of $841,490.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,346,305.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,457 shares of company stock worth $323,342,210 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

