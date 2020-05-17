Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Get Chromadex alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDXC. ValuEngine raised shares of Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Chromadex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

CDXC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. Chromadex has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 69.44% and a negative return on equity of 140.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chromadex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new stake in Chromadex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chromadex in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chromadex in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chromadex by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,755 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chromadex by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chromadex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.