Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

CDTX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 146,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

