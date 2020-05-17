Cindicator 24-Hour Volume Reaches $228,586.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Cindicator has traded up 36.4% against the dollar. One Cindicator token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $13.14 million and $228,586.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.51 or 0.03467227 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053714 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00030885 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001960 BTC.

About Cindicator

CND is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

