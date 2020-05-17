Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.42. 1,459,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,993. Cintas has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $304.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.58 and a 200 day moving average of $249.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.