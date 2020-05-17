Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair cut Cintas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $304.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,839,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

