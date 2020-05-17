Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cintas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.18.

CTAS traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $227.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,993. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.47. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

