Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. Cintas has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

