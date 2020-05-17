Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.58. 585,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,881. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,603.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,566,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,099,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after buying an additional 303,631 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

