Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSCO. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,573,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

