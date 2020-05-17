Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.27. 30,573,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.