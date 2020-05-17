Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $48.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective raised by MKM Partners from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,573,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

