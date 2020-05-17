Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Argus restated a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,573,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after buying an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,257,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

