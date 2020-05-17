Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price raised by Nomura from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.13.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,573,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.