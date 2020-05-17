Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSCO. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 30,573,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

