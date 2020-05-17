Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.13.

CSCO traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,573,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

