Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.13.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 30,573,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

