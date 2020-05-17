Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 30,573,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.