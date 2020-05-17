City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered City from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Shares of CHCO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.18. 123,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.62. City has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $73.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.19 million. City had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that City will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Fisher acquired 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,535.68. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,912,000 after buying an additional 55,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in City by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in City by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after acquiring an additional 61,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in City by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 61,880 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in City by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 271,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

