Civic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.94 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Liqui, Gate.io and Huobi. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $14.12 million and $6.94 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.01975834 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00087126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00167813 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00039080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Civic

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liqui, HitBTC, IDEX, GOPAX, Radar Relay, Upbit, Binance, COSS, Mercatox, ABCC, Poloniex, Kucoin, Gate.io, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Huobi, Bittrex and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

