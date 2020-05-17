CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.27

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share on Friday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This is a positive change from CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

CKHUY opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Get CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

There is no company description available for CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.