Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 4.7% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $169,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. 31,571,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The firm has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

