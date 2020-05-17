Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,571,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,137,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,372,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.