Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura dropped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $35.92. 31,571,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

