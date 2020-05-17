Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBSH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.83.

CBSH stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.22. 807,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 154.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,134,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

