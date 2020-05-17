Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Comtech Telecomm. stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 377,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $393.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.06. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.