Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 639,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,104,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.41.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $150.35. 1,980,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,802. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

