Concentric Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,445 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. 10,419,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,169,735. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

