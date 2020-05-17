Concentric Wealth Management LLC Buys 440 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Stryker by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total transaction of $595,518.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,019.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $180.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,187. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.21 and a 200-day moving average of $196.08. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

