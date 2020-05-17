Concentric Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.8% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Shares of COST traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,577,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,283. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

