Concentric Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $44.27. 30,573,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.