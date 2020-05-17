Concentric Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,042,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $216,802,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after buying an additional 1,492,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after purchasing an additional 491,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,869,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,677,000 after purchasing an additional 305,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,107. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their price target on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.90.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

