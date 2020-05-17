Concentric Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.32. 7,562,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.31. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $176.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

