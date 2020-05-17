Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 62,449,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,899,766. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.