Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.16. 10,107,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,853,039. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

