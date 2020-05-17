Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.