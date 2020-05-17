Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $7.62 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

EFA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,110,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,169,648. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

