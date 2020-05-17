Concentric Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

BXP traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,364. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Francis Powers sold 14,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $2,076,396.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,256.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,677. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

