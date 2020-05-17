Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,955 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.09. 35,222,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,214,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

