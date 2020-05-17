Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 540 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Elefante Mark B raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

AMT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $229.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.95. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

