Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.05.

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.49. 1,112,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -880.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

