Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

COST traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $299.21. 4,577,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,283. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.08 and its 200-day moving average is $301.74. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

