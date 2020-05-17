Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to post sales of $176.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.82 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $134.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $721.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.52 million to $742.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $727.16 million, with estimates ranging from $698.68 million to $757.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $24.46. 2,001,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.