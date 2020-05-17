Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to post sales of $176.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.82 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $134.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $721.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.52 million to $742.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $727.16 million, with estimates ranging from $698.68 million to $757.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CUZ traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $24.46. 2,001,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
