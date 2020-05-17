Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.18. 3,416,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,112. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.56. Covetrus has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.